Pritzker says state is prepared for migrant surge
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the state of Illinois will do everything it can to help migrants sent to the state from the southern border.
The governor said Wednesday that Illinois is prepared to fulfill what he called “our obligation as Americans” to assist the migrants. Pritzker added that the federal government is obligated to help states make sure the migrants are treated appropriately and is counting on more funding.
More than 8,000 migrants from Central and South America are believed to have come to Illinois in the past year.
Doxing victims could sue harassers under bill
Illinois doxing victims may soon be able to sue the person harassing them online. Doxing is defined as publicly identifying or publishing private information about someone as a form of revenge.
A bill to allow victims of doxing the right to a civil suit for damages passed the Illinois Senate Wednesday and is headed to the governor for his signature.
Illinois leads U.S. in exonerations
Illinois led the nation last year in the number of criminal exonerations. It is the fifth straight year the state has outnumbered other states.
According to the National Registry of Exonerations, Illinois had 126 exonerations in 2022. The report found that drug possession was the leading crime for which people were exonerated.