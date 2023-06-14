FBI raids school official's home
The FBI raided the home of an east central Illinois schools superintendent Tuesday.
The FBI confirmed that agents entered the home of Jeremy Larson, the Paris School District superintendent. An FBI Public Affairs officer confirmed that the raid was the result of court-authorized activity. The reason for the raid is unclear.
Alderman criticizes social media influence
A Chicago alderman is blaming poverty and social media after five teenagers stole a car and crashed. All the teens, who were 13 and 14 years old, were injured after they crashed into a fire hydrant.
Alderman William Hall said TikTok did not make these children do it, but it did influence them. He added that kids are being raised by cell phones instead of parents.
Woman missing in Japan
An Illinois woman has disappeared in Japan. The family of Kandace Schipper said she was communicating with them on a daily basis, but then it all abruptly ended on June 4.
Schipper, who was traveling with a companion, was last heard from after a credit card transaction. The family has filed a missing person’s report with the Chicago Police Department, but are running into obstacles with Tokyo police. They said until Schipper misses her flight home to Illinois, they won’t begin an investigation.