(The Center Square) – An alarming number of abuse incidents on public transit over the past year has prompted legislation to go after those responsible.
Violence on public transit in Illinois and around the country remains near the highest levels seen in the past decade.
State Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado, D-Chicago, said House Bill 1342 would suspend the riding privileges of those responsible for abusive behavior.
“Transit officials have found that the same folks keep repeatedly abusing their riding privileges by harassing folks or outright harming folks, and those folks could include our transit workers, and/or their fellow riders,” Delgado said.
Supporters of the legislation say the dangerous working conditions have led to a shortage of public transit workers statewide.
The measure moved out of the transportation committee and is headed to the House floor.