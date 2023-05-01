Chicago police seek juvenile who attempted to hijack car
Chicago police are looking for an attempted carjacker who may be only 10-years-old. Police said the young robber grabbed the victim’s car door open while they were trying to park.
The suspect punched the victim in the face and tried to take her car, but was unsuccessful. The woman described the suspect as being 5-foot-tall and about 10 to 13 years old.
Bill would allow motorists to hang items from rearview mirrors
Legislation is moving through Springfield that would allow Illinois motorists to hang items from their rearview mirrors.
It is currently illegal to do so, and according to lawmakers, it serves as a pretext for traffic stops. Under the bill, law enforcement would no longer have the authority to stop a motorist for hanging such items as air fresheners or disability cards from rearview mirrors. The bill passed the House and awaits a vote in the Senate.
300-year-old tree gets one-day reprieve
A tree that may be 300 years old that is scheduled to be cut down will stand for one more day.
The burr oak near the primate house at the Lincoln Park Zoo was set to be cut down Monday, but due to the weather, crews will now wait until Tuesday. The tree is dying and staff at the zoo tried to keep the tree alive but were unsuccessful.
On Sunday, Native American religious leaders conducted a traditional blessing for the tree.