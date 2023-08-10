EV rebate program to open back up
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency says the next funding round for Illinois’ Electric Vehicle Rebate Program will open Nov. 1, and run through Jan. 31.
Individuals who purchase a new or used EV from an Illinois licensed dealer will be eligible for a rebate as long as funds are available. EV purchasers must apply for a rebate within 90 days of the vehicle purchase date.
The Illinois General Assembly has appropriated $12 million to the Illinois EPA for the current fiscal year.
Convicted for money laundering
A federal judge in Illinois has sentenced an admitted money launderer to eight years in prison.
Prosecutors said 42-year-old Miguel Salcedo laundered millions of dollars in Mexican drug money. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Salcedo arranged for pesos to be laundered in the U.S., with cash dollar pickup points in Lansing, Countryside and Chicago.
Salcedo was caught when two of the associates he used to pick up the dollars were actually undercover agents.
'Copi' on menu at State Fair
Copi has returned to Conservation World during the Illinois State Fair.
Fairgoers will be able to enjoy several versions of the fish, including Copi nuggets, Copi sliders and Copi empanadas at the Flippin Fish Shack.
Formerly called Asian carp, Copi is a mild tasting fish with heart-healthy Omega-3s. Biologists said increased consumption will help stop them from decimating other fish populations in the Midwest.