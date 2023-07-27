Bears meet with Chicago
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has again met with an official from the Chicago Bears.
Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren and Johnson announced that they’ve had another meeting following their first in June. This comes as the team is exploring the possibility of playing home games outside of the city of Chicago for the first time since they moved from Decatur in 1921.
Details of the meeting were not revealed.
Plane crashes
Two people were injured in a small plane crash near DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport Thursday. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. in a cornfield near Cortland.
The two men on board were conscious following the crash and were transported to a local hospital. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
Squirrel hunting
Public squirrel hunting opportunities are available beginning Aug. 1 at more than 30 private land hunting sites around Illinois.
The state has leased more than 4,400 acres of private land for 2023 squirrel hunting through the Illinois Recreational Access Program. Since its inception in 2011, the program has leased more than 27,000 acres of private land in 52 Illinois counties for a variety of semi-controlled hunting and fishing activities.
Squirrel hunting season runs through Sept. 15.