'Home Illinois' program launches
The Illinois Department of Human Services hosted the inaugural Home Illinois Summit Wednesday in Chicago.
The summit, which brought together community leaders and experts to discuss potential solutions and strategies, served as a launch for next steps in the Home Illinois plan, a multi-year approach to reach “functional zero” homelessness in the state. The Home Illinois plan expands affordable housing options, targeting individuals in high-risk situations.
The state’s fiscal year 2024 budget commits almost $360 million for the initiative.
Deering vying for Illinois Statehouse
Republican Regan Deering officially launched her campaign Wednesday for state representative of the 88th District. The district includes portions of Macon, McLean, DeWitt, and Piatt Counties.
It is currently represented by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, who will not seek reelection. Deering unsuccessfully made a run for Congress last year. Deering was one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit that ended the Pritzker Administration’s COVID-19 requirement for children to wear masks in schools.
Renters concealing pets
A new survey shows Illinois renters are hiding thousands of pets from their landlords.
According to AgentAdvice.com, 19% of pet-owning renters in Illinois admit to not disclosing their pet to their landlords, equating to over 300,000 concealed pets. The most compliant renters with pets live in neighboring Indiana, where the figure is just 4%, or just over 32,000 pets.