MICHAEL JORDAN'S MANSION
A Mundelein teenager is facing charges for breaking into the former home of Michael Jordan. 18-year-old Raiden Hagedorn has been charged with criminal damage to property and trespassing. Highland Park police responded to a burglary in progress Tuesday, and Hagedorn was eventually taken into custody. The nine-bedroom mansion has been on the market for 11 years. It was listed for $29 million in 2012 but now has an asking price of less than $15 million.
ORGAN DONATIONS
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is highlighting the need for organ and tissue donation during National Donate Life Month. He announced the launch of a new ad campaign and joined recipients and donor families to encourage more sign-ups. Currently, more than 7.5 million Illinoisans are registered with Illinois' Organ and Tissue Donor Registry, with more than 2,000 transplants taking place each year. The agency said approximately 4,000 people remain on the transplant waiting list, and about 300 die waiting for a transplant every year.
CARBONDALE SOLDIER
A U.S. Navy sailor from Carbondale will be buried nearly 80 years after he was shot down during a battle in Taiwan in 1944. Frederick Schrader was born in Carbondale in 1923 and grew up in Lawrenceville. He was shot down in enemy territory, so there were no attempts to retrieve his body. His remains were identified last September. Schrader will be buried in the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii on April 13 with full military honors.