(The Center Square) – The state is poised to consider designing a new state flag now that the governor has signed legislation to create the Illinois Flag Commission.
With inspiration from a resident, state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, sponsored Senate Bill 1818, which drew bipartisan support. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill this month, and now 21 members are being selected to decide whether to update a simple flag from 1915. Once approved, the public will get to share its vision for a new state flag.
“It’s an opportunity for people to learn more about Illinois and put our best foot forward,” Turner told The Center Square.
As flag fever hits several states in the U.S., Turner said that Utah had a huge response to its flag design initiative with about 7,000 proposals and more than 44,000 public comments.
“That just shows you the type of excitement that an exercise like this can really generate,” she said.
Turner predicts a similar response in Illinois with the opportunity for all ages to reflect on the essence of the state. Today’s flag saw a change in 1970 when the name Illinois was added, but the rest reflects the state seal with an eagle grasping a banner.
“The way I look at it is that the state seal belongs to the state. The flag belongs to the people,” she said.
Rather than share her own views on a design, Turner prefers to see what residents are thinking.
“I’m looking at this with a very, very, very open mind, and I’m excited to see what comes through,” she said.
Those interested in contributing to the flag design can view Turner’s website or social media for updates. It’s possible that Illinois could have approval for a new flag design by December 2024. That’s the deadline for the General Assembly to receive a design recommendation.
Turner has been a state senator since February 2021, representing the 48th District and previously served on the Springfield City Council and Sangamon County Board.