(The Center Square) – Chicago Public School teachers who are expecting a child can now expect another four to six weeks of paid leave from work with a new policy city officials announced.
Starting during the 2023-2024 school year, CPS teachers will now be granted 12 weeks of paid parental leave. Surrogates will also receive eight weeks of paid leave under the change.
Current policy states that birthing parents get six to eight weeks of short-term disability leave, while non-birthing parents receive two weeks of paid leave. The new parental leave policy will allow for both birth and non-birth parents to take time off to tend to their newborn or newly adopted/fostered child within the first 12 months of birth or placement.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said this is about putting families first.
"I am thrilled to begin this work to provide paid parental leave for CPS employees and proud of the collaboration and partnership between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union that made this important policy goal possible," Johnson said. "With the development of this new parental leave policy, we are furthering our commitment to creating a Chicago that puts the needs of workers and families first."
Johnson said this initiative could have a positive impact on the city, including ensuring a stronger future.
"This policy will also strengthen our economy," Johnson said. "When CPS employees have adequate time and support to take care of themselves and their families, it will ensure that once they return from leave, they come back refreshed, energized and ready to lead the next generation of Chicagoans into success."
CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said teachers have earned this.
"I don't think there is a more appropriate time to begin working towards a new parental leave policy," Martinez said. "We were coming off a very strong school year and were immensely proud of the tireless dedication of our teachers and staff."
The change is in line with the rest of the city as city employees also are offered up to 12 weeks of paid leave. The program will be worked on over the summer, according to Martinez, but there has yet to be any indication as to the costs involved with the change.