Airport expansion to bring jobs
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has announced that Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. will expand its operations at the St. Louis Downtown Airport, creating 200 new full-time jobs.
New investments will enable the company to increase completions while investing in modernization at its Cahokia Heights facility. As part of the expansion, the company received an Economic Development for a Growing Economy, or EDGE, tax credit.
Korean War remains to be interred
More than 70 years after a U.S. Army soldier from Illinois died in the Korean War, his remains will be buried next month.
Sgt. Howard Malcolm was reported Missing in Action in North Korea on Dec. 1, 1950. According to reports from several freed POWs, Malcolm died at the POW camp in 1951.
His remains were among hundreds of unidentified bodies interred at a cemetery in Hawaii, but were positively identified last fall. They will be buried July 11 in Mount Vernon.
Historic document displayed
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield is displaying one of the few remaining copies of the Emancipation Proclamation this month.
The document, issued by Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863, freed anyone enslaved in the states that seceded from the Union. Officials estimate the museum’s copy of the Emancipation Proclamation is one of only about two dozen still in existence. It was signed by both Lincoln and Secretary of State William Seward.