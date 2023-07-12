Fatal bus crash
Three people are dead and at least 14 people were injured after a Greyhound bus collided with three other vehicles in southern Illinois. Illinois State Police report the incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 70 in Madison County. Police said the bus struck three commercial motor vehicles parked on an exit ramp to a rest area near the city of Highland. All those injured were passengers on the bus.
Woman accused of abduction
A woman is charged with abducting four girls from a park in Manteno at knifepoint Monday. Police said Anita Diaz allegedly took the girls from the park by threatening them with a knife and forcing them into her car. Diaz then took the girls to multiple locations in the Manteno and Bradley area, including her home. Around three hours later, Diaz dropped the girls off at the park. The girls, who had not been reported missing, told police about the incident and Diaz was taken into custody.
Largest movie screen opens
Illinois’ largest movie screen opened for business Tuesday. The Super EMX auditorium located in Batavia opened its doors for a showing of the latest Mission Impossible movie. The screen measures 96 feet wide and 53 feet tall, roughly the size of an NBA court flipped on its side. The screen uses laser projection and includes a sound system featuring 70 channels.