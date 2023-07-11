Pritzker declares weather-related disaster
A disaster has been declared for areas of Illinois hit with a series of severe weather events beginning late last month. Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the weather-related proclamation for multiple counties including Cook and Sangamon because of flash flooding, multiple tornadoes and the derecho that brought straight-line winds through central Illinois causing millions in property damage. The declaration opens more state recovery resources for affected communities.
Illinois trade mission to UK
Gov. J.B. Pritzker along with leaders in business and education from around the state will leave on a trade mission to the United Kingdom on Sunday, July 16. The governor will kick off the international trip by attending the Goodwood Festival of Speed to discuss Illinois’ commitment to electric vehicle manufacturing with automobile and energy industry leaders. Also going on the trip are Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, Leonard Singh, the president of Ameren, and Mark Denzler, CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association.
Google paying BIPA settlement
Illinoisans have begun to receive payments from a $100 million class-action lawsuit against Google. Last September, a judge approved the settlement resulting from a lawsuit accusing the search giant of violating Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act. Google was accused of collecting and storing biometric data through its Google Photos app. Payments were expected to be just under $100 per person who filed a claim.