(The Center Square) – Illinois’ credit rating got upgraded from worst in the country to tying with New Jersey for the worst.
For a seventh time in two years, Illinois’ credit rating was increased Thursday with the announcement from S&P Global ratings.
"The upgrade on the [general obligation] debt reflects our view that Illinois' commitment and execution to strengthen its budgetary flexibility and stability, supported by accelerating repayment of its liabilities, rebuilding its budget stabilization fund to decade highs; and a slowing of statutory pension funding growth, will likely continue during the outlook period," S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Geoff Buswick said.
Illinois’ outstanding $27.7 billion GO bonds were upgraded from BBB+, the worst in the country, to A-, tied with New Jersey GO bond ratings. The last time Illinois had the A- rating was in December 2015.
The state’s appropriation-backed debt saw an increase Thursday from BBB to BBB+ and moral obligation debt from B+ to BBB-. Build Illinois bonds, paid for with gas tax and other fee increases, goes from A- to A.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other statehouse Democrats heralded the news as a sign of their budget management.
“Our continued fiscal responsibility and smart budgeting will save Illinois taxpayers millions from adjusted interest rates, and my partners in the General Assembly and I look forward to building on that success,” Pritzker said in a statement.
“I’ve been saying for a while now that I prefer 7’s to 6’s so I’ve been looking for today’s 7th credit rating upgrade from Standard & Poor’s,” Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said. “This is a testament to the responsible budgeting we’ve done along with the Governor, the General Assembly and the Treasurer’s Office.”
"I'm proud of what we've accomplished together, and I look forward to continued progress and success for the people of Illinois," Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, said.
Democrats have said they’ve managed the state’s finances without the billions of dollars in federal tax funds for COVID-19 relief. Truth In Accounting founder and CEO Sheila Weinberg sees it differently.
“The amount they borrowed from the federal reserve was paid down and some old bills were paid down so that’s the good news, but again, if you get $8 billion you can look pretty good,” Weinberg told The Center Square.
Weinberg notes credit rating agency ratings are not an indication of overall finances.
“It’s just the rating on the risk of whether the bonds will get paid,” she said. “The credit ratings are looking out for the bondholder and if they start running short to pay off the bonds then they’ll go to the taxpayers to pay those off. So the bondholders will get paid but the taxpayers are still on the hook.”
Independently, Truth In Accounting publishes annual report cards on all 50 states’ fiscal health. Despite the credit rating upgrades, Weinberg gives Illinois a failing grade with nearly $50,000 of state government debt per taxpayer.