(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are looking to address issues within the state's rainy day fund, which currently could pay down only 11 days worth of bills at the comptroller's office.
House Bill 2515 would set up automatic deposits into the budget stabilization fund, also called the state's rainy day fund, from future budgets if the state keeps up with bill payments. The transfers would be triggered when the accounts payable from the general fund is estimated to be less than $3 billion, and the governor has estimated growth in general revenues of over 4%.
Comptroller Susanna Mendoza is pushing to implement automatic deposits into the state's rainy day fund. She explained the measure before the House State Government Administration Committee on Wednesday.
"The stated purpose in law says that the rainy day fund or, more specifically, the budget stabilization fund would be used to reduce the need for future tax increases," Mendoza said.
State Rep. Mark Walker, D-Arlington Heights, said outside factors could change how this measure would operate if passed into law.
"There are some times where we have extremely high inflation for multiple years, where the cost inflations start catching up to our revenue inflations, and I need that to be addressed," Walker said.
Mendoza said that because of the language in the bill, they should still be able to make deposits even in a time of high inflation.
"Adding the marker that the accounts payable has to be under $3 billion on top of the 4% growth, that's where I'm looking at can we afford to do this," Mendoza said. "If both of those markers are met, even during times of high inflation, I would argue that we could do it."
The bill also would implement a 6-month review by the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability, which could trigger savings if growth exceeds 4% in the middle of the fiscal year. The bill also calls for automatic deposits into the Pension Stabilization Fund.
The measure advanced out of committee unanimously.