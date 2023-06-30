(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed more than 150 bills into law Friday.
The Illinois General Assembly passed 655 bills in the spring session. Hundreds were on the governor’s desk for weeks. Friday, his office announced the signing of House Bill 3882 that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a standardized Illinois driver’s license. That begins Jan. 1.
“This legislation is a significant step in eliminating the barriers to opportunity that many undocumented immigrants face,” Pritzker said in a statement. “We’re ensuring every eligible individual can obtain a driver’s license, making our roads safer, decreasing stigma, and creating more equitable systems for all.”
Before the measure was signed, state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said the policy continues to incentivize more illegal immigration.
“There’s no doubt that you’re going to get more of what you encourage, right,” Rose told The Center Square. “When you throw up a sign that says ‘sanctuary city’ or ‘sanctuary state,’ what do you think is going to happen?”
Separately, Pritzker’s office announced an additional 101 House bills and 54 Senate bills had been signed.
Beginning Jan. 1, House Bill 3304 extends the statute of limitations for the prosecution of any fraudulent activity connected to COVID-19 programs, “to include the Paycheck Protection Program, COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, and the Unemployment Benefit Programs.” The bill passed unanimously.
“I think finally everyone in the General Assembly has had enough and we want to get to the bottom of it,” said state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, earlier this month.
Beginning immediately, Senate Bill 1834 “Defines a neglected minor to include any minor under 18 years of age whose parent or other person responsible for the minor leaves the minor without supervision,” the governor’s office announced. Beginning next year, Senate Bill 1883 makes it illegal for anyone to come into contact “with a bear or nonhuman primate.”
The Illinois Department of Transportation is required to develop a mobile app to provide traffic updates with Senate Bill 1526, effective Jan. 1. More oversight and fees will be put on the timber buying industry with Senate Bill 1560.
Also beginning next year, House Bill 1581 allows the Illinois Secretary of State to issue special registration plates for United States Submarine Veterans. Drivers will be able to get autism awareness decals for license plates from the Illinois Department of Public Health starting next year with House Bill 42. Also beginning next year, a person injured by an impaired minor can sue the person who supplied the minor drugs or alcohol with House Bill 1155.
Effective immediately, House Bill 2091 allows the Secretary of State to raise the minimum age an individual must be to be eligible for a driving test. Next year, House Bill 2582 removes duplicative testing requirements for motorcycle drivers under the age of 18.
Sixty days from Friday, House Bill 2220 clarifies when hotels can refuse service.
“We’ve been pushing legislation across the country called the 'Be Nice Bill,'” said American Hotel and Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers. “Sometimes guests can get out of hand and hotel employees should not have to put up with that.”
Beginning Jan. 1, House Bill 2562 sets heating and cooling standards for buildings housing people 55 years old and older.
Also in the new year, House Bill 3559 requires schools to establish a plan for local law enforcement to rapidly enter a school building during an emergency.
The entire list of bills as announced by Pritzker’s office is below.