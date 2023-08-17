(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said his work in public safety has been tremendous so far, but figures show an increase in crime through his first 90 days in office compared to previous administrations.
Johnson assumed office on May 15 of this year. Through his first 90 days in office, numbers show 38 more people have been shot and killed, 41 more murders, and motor vehicle theft has increased by 4,341 thefts compared to Lori Lightfoot's first 90 days in office.
According to Wirepoints data, major crimes committed in the city through July is 34% higher than in 2022, which in turn was 33% higher than in 2021.
Johnson recently described his approach to crime as being tremendous.
"Some of the trends that we are witnessing, the number of trends that we have intercepted over the course of these first 12 weeks, has been tremendous," Johnson said. "That's because there has been a real strategic effort on the part of my administration to coordinate with civic leaders, community-based organizations, again with city departments. We are seeing some of the fruit of that labor."
Ted Dabrowski of Wirepoints told The Center Square that robberies were up 49% in Chicago last month compared to the same period a year ago. He said many in Chicago are testing Johnson's response and taking advantage of a lack of control.
"I don't see him doing anything to tamp down on that crime to protect ordinary residents in Chicago. I do not see it," Dabrowski said. "He talks about root causes, but that could take years if not decades. What you are seeing is some new attempts at things like robberies; you have almost 400 new robberies in the last 30 days."
In early July, a group committed 62 armed robberies across the city. The armed robberies have taken place downtown and on the North, Northwest, and West sides.
Johnson has also protected large youth gatherings and pushed back on them being called anything negative and has often referred to the gatherings as "silly decisions."
"You all know I've been a public school teacher, and sometimes you have a number of students who want to find spaces where they can cut up," Johnson said. "You have to Google that. It's like Black terminology for doing things potentially harmful to someone else or themselves."
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 president John Catanzara said this is who Johnson is and that crime will continue to increase under his leadership.
"You're proving yourself to be exactly who we were afraid you were going to be," Catanzara said of Johnson. "You are taking CTU lead and making excuses for bad behavior like they have done for many years now in the school system, not giving quality education, doctoring kids, and making them victims where they think they are entitled to behave any way they want."
Dabrowski said Johnson has failed as a leader.
"In 90 days, I think it is hard for a mayor to actually have results, so what we are looking for from the mayor is leadership and action as to what he is going to do," Dabrowski said. "If you grade him on that, it is really hard to see anything."
According to the numbers, every one of the six major crimes is up in Johnson's first 90 days. Robberies are up 18%, aggravated battery is up 9% and theft over $500 are up 10%, and car thefts have increased by 113%.
