(The Center Square) – Illinois continues its move to fostering more electric vehicles as one large manufacturer has chosen the Land of Lincoln for their next plant.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker was in Mount Vernon to announce a new multi-million dollar manufacturer.
Manner Polymers manufactures PVC electric vehicle parts. The governor's Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act looks to have over 1 million EVs on the road by 2030.
A string of large companies have left the state in recent months. However, according to Pritzker, Manner picked Illinois as its home.
“I couldn’t be prouder to announce that Manner Polymers has selected Illinois for their new 80,000 square foot, 100% solar-powered facility to manufacture electric vehicle PVC compounds, components for solar panels and compounds for a variety of other industries,” Pritzker said Thursday.
Over the past year, Boeing, McDonald's, Citadel and others have reduced their corporate footprints in Illinois. However, Pritzker said companies like Manner Polymers are choosing Illinois due to generous tax incentives.
"I have worked with the General Assembly to strengthen the REV Illinois program by increasing tax credits to businesses locating in underserved communities and expanding program renewal options," Pritzker said. "It's another important reason companies like Manner Polymers, that manufacturer for the fast-growing EV and clean energy markers, are choosing Illinois."
State Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, was in attendance and spoke at the event. Bryant said this is possible because of the hard-working people in Southern Illinois.
"All of this is being done because you matter," Bryant said. "The need for logistics matter in this area, and again, its because you have shown that you are people who work hard and really want to make all of this happen."
The facility will be powered by a 15-acre solar field located on site. Manner Polymers plans to invest $54 million and create more than 60 jobs for the Southern Illinois region.