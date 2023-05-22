Officials cancel event after flash mob
Tinley Park officials canceled the final day of a carnival due to safety concerns stemming from a flash mob incident Saturday.
According to Tinley Park police, about 400 teenagers gathered at the carnival in response to a social media post. Most of the teens were released back to their parents, but police issued five citations.
Police said the decision to cancel Sunday's event was made after information leaked of another flash mob in the works.
Sheriff wants furlough law repealed
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart says he plans to ask the Illinois General Assembly to repeal a law that allows criminal defendants on home detention while awaiting trial to receive two days of furlough time to take care of personal business.
Since the law was enacted on Jan. 1, 2022, 129 people have been arrested while on the furloughs. The law is part of the controversial SAFE-T Act, which is facing a court challenge on the constitutionality of eliminating cash bail.
Study: Illinois is a happy state
A recent study shows that people who live in Illinois are happy. The Scholaroo study looked at 54 metrics in seven categories, including personal finance, health, leisure activities and employment.
The study found that Illinois is the second happiest state in the country. The happiest state in America was Massachusetts.