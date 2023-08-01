Report shows teacher union political contributions
Since 2010, teachers unions in Illinois have contributed nearly $20 million to current lawmakers' political committees.
According to the Illinois Policy Institute, of the Illinois General Assembly’s 177 members, more than four out of every five have received money from teachers' unions.
The Chicago Teachers Union alone has funneled more than $1.2 million to current lawmakers. CTU logged support or opposition over 1,300 times on at least 480 bills between 2011-2022.
Fatal helicopter crash investigated
One person is dead following a helicopter crash in southern Illinois. The helicopter crashed in a field in Oakdale Monday afternoon with only the pilot aboard.
Investigators believe the helicopter hit power lines, causing it to lose control and crash into a cornfield. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
Best hospitals include two in Illinois
Two Illinois hospitals have been recognized as among the best hospitals in the country.
U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Best Hospitals” list evaluated around 5,000 hospitals in more than 30 medical and surgical specialties through an analysis of millions of hospital visits and admissions. Both Rush University Medical Center and Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago made the list.