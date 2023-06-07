Naperville mayor defends Bears meeting
At this week’s City Council meeting, Naperville’s mayor defended his meeting with the Chicago Bears about a potential move there instead of the much-talked about Arlington Heights.
Mayor Scott Wehrli said he and an economic development organization met with team officials and called them just conversations and no development proposal was submitted to the city.
Pritzker lowers lawmaker pay raise 0.5%
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is being criticized for a reduction veto for what he called inadvertent pay raises for Illinois lawmakers. The budget bill passed by% percent. The annual cost of living increase is capped by law at 5%.
House Minority Leader Tony McCombie said while Illinois families struggle, Pritzker decreased the politician pay raise a paltry 0.5%. She said while the change may make it constitutional, it does not make it right.
Man charged with setting string of fires
A 23-year-old man is in custody in connection with a string of suspicious fires in southern Illinois last month.
WSIL TV reports Damion Walters has been arrested and faces felony arson charges after the fires broke out in Herrin and Energy. Five fire crews fought five different fires, all of which were deemed suspicious. The largest fire was at Energy United Methodist Church, which is a total loss.