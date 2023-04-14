University strike on pause
Classes have resumed at Eastern Illinois University as faculty have paused a strike.
In a news release, the faculty union announced its decision to pause while officially considering the administration's offer, which school officials said was their best and final offer.
Union officials said all members will vote on the agreement sometime next week, but no date has been set.
Men charged for burglary
Three men are charged in a jewelry burglary of an elderly Naperville couple who were fooled into thinking a utility worker was visiting to make a repair.
The couple told police they were approached by a man in a yellow safety vest who claimed there was a problem with the water at their residence. While the homeowner was lured to the back of the house, two other men entered the home and allegedly stole $6,000 in jewelry.
Police apprehended the suspects at a Schaumburg pawn shop, where some of the items were recovered.
Black-owned businesses surveyed
A new survey of Black-owned businesses in Illinois assesses what challenges they face.
The Illinois Department of Commerce in conjunction with the Chicago Urban League and Chicago State University surveyed over 1,300 Black-owned businesses. The survey showed 66% of business owners are the only employee.
The data indicates about 60% of businesses make less than $50,000 in revenue a year, with 34% bringing in $10,000 or less.