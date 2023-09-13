Thieves steal police radios
Chicago police have been notified to stay alert after at least seven incidents where hand-held police radios were stolen from the lobbies of district stations.
According to ABC7, one of the seven incidents detailed in an internal memo resulted in the arrest of an alleged gang associate who grabbed a police radio and ran off.
The department recently spent millions of dollars to digitally scramble radio signals, preventing non-police from hearing official and sensitive information in real time.
Boot maker gets army contract
The Belleville Boot Company in Metro East has been awarded a nearly $8 million contract to supply boots to the U.S. Army for the next two years.
According to U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, the contract is for the Defense Logistics Agency for temperate weather combat boots. The Belleville Boot Company is the oldest and leading manufacturer of boots for the U.S. military in operation since 1904.
Unclaimed money to be sent
More than 60,000 Illinoisans are in line to automatically receive checks for as much as $5,000 in unclaimed property. The state’s I-Cash program previously required that residents file a claim in order to collect any outstanding funds.
The state treasurer's office said new enhancements to the program now allow the state to mail a check out with no claim needed. Illinois’ Money Match program crossmatches personal info and addresses with the treasurer’s unclaimed property database.