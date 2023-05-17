U.S. Supreme Court denies emergency gun ban injunction
The U.S. Supreme Court has denied an emergency motion to enjoin the state and city of Naperville from enforcing a gun and magazine ban.
Plaintiffs in the case motioned for the injunction with the nation's high court after an appeals court denied a preliminary injunction on appeal. The Naperville case is being consolidated with several other challenges of the law from the Southern and Norther districts.
Carbondale's 'bubble zone' ordinance challenged
A federal lawsuit has been filed in an effort to get Carbondale’s bubble zone ordinance thrown out.
The city enacted a 100-foot bubble zone to limit anti-abortion activists and others from speaking to people entering women’s clinics. Officials with the group Coalition Life argue the new provision violates their First Amendment rights. The city has 21 days to respond to the complaint.
Wildfire smoke to bring haze
There will be a haze in the sky this week for many parts of Illinois. The hazy orange cast is from wildfire smoke from some of the 200 wildfires burning across Alberta and British Columbia, Canada.
The fires have forced the evacuation of nearly 30,000 residents in the past week. The smoke shrouded the sky in southern Alberta, prompting air quality alerts in the region, but the air quality in Illinois will not be affected.