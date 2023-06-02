Lawmakers pass 566 bills during session
Before they left for summer break last month, Illinois state legislators approved more than 500 bills.
The House filed more than 4,100 bills so far for the 103rd Illinois General Assembly. The Senate filed nearly 2,600. Of those, 346 House bills passed and 220 Senate bills passed both chambers for a total of 566 bills set to be sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk.
On Friday, 53 of those bills were sent to Pritzker’s desk.
Report: Bears also looking at Naperville as possible stadium location
The Chicago Bears are no longer focused only on Arlington Heights as a new location for the professional football team.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports the team is also discussing a possible location in Naperville. A proposal to construct a stadium and entertainment venue at the site of the former race track in Arlington Heights is “at risk” because of property tax assessments and other issues.
State settles lawsuit with drugmaker
The state of Illinois has settled a case alleging a pharmaceutical company deployed monopolistic tactics.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the $102.5 million settlement with 41 other states and Indivior Inc., the maker of the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone.
The state of Illinois is expected to get $2.9 million from the case.
