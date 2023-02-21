(The Center Square) – With a move to Arlington Heights looking like more of a possibility for the Chicago Bears, the debate continues on how to pay for a stadium complex.
The team last week closed on the 326-acre property that used to be home to the Arlington National Racecourse.
Bears officials have said they would not seek public funding for the stadium itself, but may need help to complete the surrounding multi-billion dollar project, which would include an entertainment district and housing.
State Sen. Ann Gillespie, D-Arlington Heights, has filed Senate Bill 1350 giving “mega projects” like the Bears’ stadium complex tax breaks. The bill would make the new stadium eligible for tax assessment freezes and certain tax exemptions.
Americans for Prosperity Illinois State Director Brian Costin said the legislation is different from a tax increment finance district and sets a dangerous precedent.
“This bill still allows those local governments to raise their property taxes as if the Bears were paying property taxes on the full $5 billion of their project,” Coston told The Center Square.
Two local school districts have voted to hire a lobbyist to fight the proposed bill.
The Bears cautioned that the purchase does not guarantee the development of a new stadium, but called the agreement “an important next step” in their evaluation of the project.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is not ready to throw in the towel on losing the bears to the suburbs. Following the announcement of the deal, Lightfoot released a statement.
“So, now that the land deal is closed, we have an even better opportunity to continue making the business case as to why the Bears should remain in Chicago and why adaptations to Soldier Field can meet and exceed all of the Bears’ future needs,” she said.
The Bears currently have a lease at Soldier Field through the 2033 season.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has gone on record opposing taxpayer funds to be used for a stadium project.
Costin said if the Bears need help in developing a stadium complex, then the choice should be simple.
“If they can’t pay property taxes, then maybe they should stay at Soldier Field where they don’t have to pay property taxes,” Costin said.