Trooper injured in crash
An Illinois state trooper is recovering from injuries suffered after being hit by a vehicle while on the side of the road.
The incident happened Monday morning on Interstate 55 in Will County. The officer was assisting at an earlier crash site with the emergency lights activated when a vehicle failed to yield and struck the squad car.
Both the trooper and a K9 were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. A 24-year-old from Beardstown was issued a Scott’s Law citation. So far this year, ISP said it has had six Move Over law-related crashes.
Insurer increasing rates
An Illinois-based insurance company is once again raising rates. State Farm, headquartered in Bloomington, reportedly is raising rates for Illinois drivers by 6.5%.
The hike will add about $60 a year for most policyholders. Last year, State Farm increased annual premiums by nearly $70. It is estimated the company insures about one in every three Illinois drivers.
Chicago among best for bachelor parties
Chicago is one of the best places to hold a bachelor party, according to a recent survey.
Lawn Love, which conducts a variety of studies in different categories, ranked the Windy City as the seventh best city to hold a shindig for the groom. Chicago scored well in the number of party bus rentals and walkability. The top three cities for bachelor parties were New York, Miami and Los Angeles.