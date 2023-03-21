(The Center Square) – Chicago's speed cameras are generating millions of dollars in revenue while doing little to curb traffic accidents, according to a new report.
The report was done by the Illinois Policy Institute and highlights how a change in the ticketing system has led to nearly 2.6 million fines being given out to Chicago motorists.
In 2021, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lowered the ticketing threshold on automatic speed cameras to 6 mph above the speed limit rather than 10 mph over the limit. Any driver going 6 mph over the limit receives a $35 fine. Any driver going 10 mph over gets a $100 fine.
The fines have led to the city generating $84.5 million in revenue from ticketing drivers in these areas.
Amy Korte, a policy expert with IPI, told The Center Square that despite the cameras, accidents have increased.
"The overall picture is one that shows that Chicagoans are paying a ton of money to the city for a program that is very unclear in its safety benefits at best," Korte said. "Our studies show that collisions and injuries are actually increasing in many of the places where these cameras are supposed to be reducing them."
The cameras are placed in public areas like parks and schools to deter drivers from speeding. However, the report questions whether the cameras are working toward that goal.
School area crashes almost tripled in 2022, and crashes near parks also increased. In total, crashes within 350 feet of a speed camera near Chicago parks increased in 2022.
"We are saying that there is no clear benefit. It's uncertain whether actually having a camera there is reducing crashes and injuries, which is their stated purpose," Korte said.
A significant amount of fines were received by low-income residents who incurred late fees and additional penalties before they were paid. Late penalties drive up the cost of tickets, turning a $35 citation into an $85 fine.
The report shows that speed camera sites in 2022 averaged $534,791 in fines, with 21 cameras issuing over $1 million in tickets and five issuing more than $2 million.
"You are taking $84.5 million out of the pockets of Chicagoans," Korte said. "Many of whom are low income and cannot afford that and are really strongly affected by this extra hit to their wallet."
Last year, the Chicago City Council shut down a proposal that would have changed the threshold back to 10 mph above the speed limit. The vote was 26-18.
Ald. Anthony Beale spoke at the council meeting and called the speed cameras a cash grab for the city.
"They are not for safety. These are a cash cow," Beale said. "If you look, most of these tickets are issued in Black and brown communities."
The IPI report shows 67 crashes in school areas and 943 near parks in the city. The city also issued $232,135 worth of fines per day with 21% incurring late fees.