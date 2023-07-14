Long COVID study
A Northwestern Medicine study is shedding light on the impact long COVID-19 has on patients. The study looked at COVID-19 patients cared for in-person and through telehealth since May 2020. Researchers found that among those tested, 85% reported decreased quality of life and 51% said they had cognitive impairment. Long COVID occurs in about a third of COVID survivors and is now the third leading neurologic disorder in the country.
More cannabis licenses announced
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced the results of the Social Equity Criteria Lottery for 55 Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary licenses. Almost 2,700 applicants participated in the lottery. Before the licenses are issued, the agency will initiate a review process to ensure applicants selected meet all statutorily required rules. Each applicant selected must prove certain social equity eligibility criteria and other licensing requirements in order to be issued a conditional license.
Memorial wall coming
A wall memorializing soldiers from the Vietnam War is making a stop in Illinois. “The Wall That Heals” is dedicated to the more than 52,000 men and women who lost their lives in the Vietnam War. The wall will be located at the Maple Lawn Homes senior living facility in Eureka through Sunday, July 16. The 347-foot wall is traveling the nation making 36 stops, with Eureka being the only Illinois destination.