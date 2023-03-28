Poll: Vallas holds 5-point lead in Chicago mayor race
With about a week before Chicago voters choose a new mayor, a new poll shows Paul Vallas with a 5-point lead over Brandon Johnson.
The WGN-TV poll shows Vallas at 46% to Johnson’s 41%, with 13% of likely voters still undecided. Vallas has built an advantage among older voters. The former CEO of Chicago Public Schools and budget director for Mayor Richard M. Daley has the backing of just over 50% of likely voters 65 and older.
Jury awards $40 million in medical malpractice case
A Coles County jury has awarded a record-breaking verdict to a family in a medical malpractice case against Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. The family was awarded $40 million in damages after a 15-year battle in court.
The family sued the hospital in 2007 claiming that when Jaime Campbell was pregnant, hospital staff delayed calling a doctor for an emergency C-section when she suffered a placental abruption. The child ultimately suffered permanent brain damage during the birth.
The hospital’s CEO said there are no words to describe the devastation that is caused by egregious awards like this.
Best eggs benedict in Illinois?
A dining website has released a list of the best eggs benedict dishes in Illinois and the winner is not in Chicago.
According to Yelp, the best eggs benedict can be found at Fort Jesse Cafe in Normal. Of the cafe’s nearly 500 reviews on Yelp, nearly 50 of them mention the word “benedict.” The majority of those come with five star reviews.