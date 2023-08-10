(The Center Square) – A moratorium on the construction of nuclear power plants in Illinois could be a thing of the past.
The moratorium has been on the books since 1987, but now a bill that passed both chambers of the state legislature awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature that would allow the construction of new nuclear power facilities.
“There are aspects of it that I think are worthy,” Pritzker said Thursday. “My concern is to make sure that we have all available options for growing our energy production in the state.”
David Kraft, director of the Illinois-based Nuclear Energy Information Service, said if Pritzker allows for the moratorium to be lifted, it goes against what he has been preaching about regarding his energy goals.
“Since he staked the first several years of his administration to promote renewable energy and then to wimp out at the last minute and not do anything to protect it would be a big mistake,” Kraft told The Center Square.
Kraft added that the moratorium was put in place as a protective measure so Illinois would at least minimize the amount of radioactive waste that would be stored in state until the federal government came up with a disposal solution. Those power stations are located in Braidwood, Byron, Clinton, Dresden, LaSalle and the Quad Cities.
Supporters of the bill say it would pave the way for the construction of small modular nuclear reactors, a technology that some say is still unproven. Rather than building a few large nuclear power plants, many smaller SMNRs could be located closer to demand centers, thus reducing the need for large infrastructure.
Illinois uses nuclear power to produce a higher percentage of its electricity output than any other state. Waste from its six nuclear power plants is stored on site until a permanent location can be found.
Pritzker has until Aug. 16 to take action, or the bill automatically begins law.