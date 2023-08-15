Plane crash victim identified
Authorities have identified the pilot who died in a Macoupin County plane crash last weekend.
The plane went down Saturday near Virden. The victim was identified as 62-year-old Gregory Bierman of Raymond, Illinois. Bierman was the lone occupant of the plane. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
Chicago guardsman dies
Changes are being made at a Mississippi training center following the death of an Illinois National Guardsman due to heat-related injuries. A spokesperson said the soldier experienced a medical emergency after finishing a two-mile run at Camp Shelby over the weekend.
The coroner identified the soldier as 38-year-old Nathaniel Jefferson of Chicago. The Mississippi National Guard has issued a safety stand down order to cease all outdoor physical fitness training during the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.
Johnson denies Arwady firing was payback
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is being questioned about the firing of the city’s top health official. Dr. Allison Arwady was reportedly fired over the phone by the mayor’s chief of staff.
On Monday, Johnson was asked if the dismissal was payback from the Chicago Teachers Union because Arwady pushed for schools to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic sooner than the Chicago Teachers Union wanted. Johnson is a former teacher and union organizer. Johnson replied, “You can’t always go by the things that you hear."