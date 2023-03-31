Weather antenna out
The National Weather Service has discovered that an antenna that provides weather information for east central Illinois is out. The antenna is located on a television tower in Champaign County.
Ameren has volunteered to fly their drone next to the tower to conduct an inspection with a zoom lens to determine what needs to be done. Officials hope to remedy the situation as the spring storm season gets underway.
Increased air traffic expected
The traffic at Illinois airports is expected to pick up beginning this weekend. The Chicago Department of Aviation is expecting more than 2.5 million passengers to travel through O’Hare and Midway through April 10.
The uptick is being attributed to the combination of spring break, Easter and Ramadan, which is already underway. Airports in Bloomington, Springfield and Peoria also are expecting a surge in passengers.
Comic expo begins
Thousands of fans are expected at the McCormick Place this weekend for the annual Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, better known as C2E2.
The event features all things gaming, Manga, film and television. This year will feature a long list of guests including Chris Evans who played Captain America in the Marvel movies. Tickets start at $53.