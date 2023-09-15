Florida recruits Illinois police officers
Florida’s governor is launching billboards in the greater Chicago area to advertise a $5,000 bonus program to recruit law enforcement to The Sunshine State.
In an announcement, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said Illinois allows non-citizens to be police officers and is ending cash bail while Florida is enacting law and order policies. To date, DeSantis’ office said 37 officers moved to Florida from Illinois.
Applications open for fire equipment grants
About $4 million from the Office of the State Fire Marshal will be awarded to various fire departments and ambulance services for the purchase of small equipment.
Applications from interested departments are due by Dec. 15. Small equipment includes small tools and equipment, in addition to personal protective equipment, and personal infection control items such as masks, gowns and gloves.
Chicago OKs more spending for migrant services
The Chicago City Council agreed to spend more than $34 million more on addressing the ongoing arrival of non-citizens from the southern U.S. border. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the council approved $33 million in Homeland Security grants to provide care for recent asylum seekers. An additional $1.5 million in tax increment financing funds will be used to purchase nearly 11 acres of property for a shelter to house 550 migrants.