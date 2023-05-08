Juvenile high-speed chase
A 13-year-old in southern Illinois is facing charges after leading police on a high-speed chase that resulted in the child crashing into an embankment.
On Sunday, police received numerous reports about a reckless driver in Williamson County. After police tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver fled at speeds that exceeded 100 miles per hour.
The driver drove northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 for several miles. Once the vehicle came to a stop, the child attempted to flee on foot but was captured.
Amtrak derailment causes delays
An Amtrak derailment caused headaches for Chicago commuters Monday. The train derailed Sunday as it left Chicago on its way to Seattle.
A couple wheels lost contact with the tracks, but no one was injured. According to Metra, several commuter trains were expected to experience delays, including the Milwaukee North line and the Milwaukee West train.
Weekend weather included dust storm
It was a wild weekend of weather in Illinois this past weekend, with thunderstorms and another dust storm warning. Thunderstorms blew through the state Saturday night and Sunday.
The National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning for several counties near Livingston County Sunday night. The warning was issued due to near-zero visibility from strong outflow winds ahead of incoming thunderstorms.