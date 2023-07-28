Prison repairs mount
A consulting firm reports that Illinois prisons are falling apart and it will cost the state billions of dollars to make the repairs.
Recommendations from the consulting firm CGL include reducing the capacity of the maximum security prison at Pontiac and closing down the Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln, which houses female inmates.
The entire prison system is in need of at least $2.5 billion in deferred maintenance due to insufficient repairs and funding over the past decade, according to the report.
Hot temperatures remain
Extreme heat is expected to grip most of Illinois Friday. Some areas of the state will surpass the 100 degree mark.
The Champaign County Fair announced that the gates will not open until 4 p.m. Friday due to the high temperatures. The vendors and exhibit hall will remain closed until 4 p.m. as well. Temperatures are expected to be closer to normal over the weekend.
'Skip the Line' program announced
The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office has announced the “Skip the Line” program. If motorists qualify, the program allows motorists to renew driver’s licenses online with renewals every four years.
The secretary of state aims to make all driver’s services appointment-only. The “Skip the Line” program begins Sept. 1.