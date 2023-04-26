FOXX STEPPING DOWN
After two terms as Cook County’s chief prosecutor, Kim Foxx says she will not run for re-election after her term concludes next year. In a speech explaining her decision, Foxx ridiculed her many critics as out of touch. She mocked the national coverage of her botched handling of actor Jesse Smollett’s case. Most recently, Foxx came under fire from Mayor Lori Lightfoot who reportedly said Foxx hands out certificates of innocence “like they're candy.”
PIZZERIA BACK PAY
A pizzeria with several locations in Illinois has been ordered to pay more than $250,000 in back pay to 35 restaurant and delivery employees. A judge ruled that the company must make payments to employees who worked at franchises in Plainfield, Richmond, Bloomingdale and Matteson. The U.S. Department of Labor reports the company classified delivery drivers as independent contractors even though it had full control of their hours and job duties. They also allegedly failed to pay employees overtime wages.
NEW FLIGHTS
Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois and Contour Airlines made it official Tuesday, announcing non-stop flights to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago beginning in August. The airport board selected Contour’s bid over two other bids from Cape Air. Contour Airlines will offer two flights a day out of Marion to Chicago, one in the morning and one in the evening.