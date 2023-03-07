(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is looking to pass measures to address ongoing issues at group homes for those with disabilities.
A Community Integrated Living Arrangement is a group home where eight or fewer unrelated adults with developmental disabilities live under the supervision of the community developmental services agency.
State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, shared examples of problems at some of these facilities.
"You have heard from the first responders about the incidents of rape, sexual abuse, the neglect of residents, and even starvations that we can document in the state of Illinois that have taken place in CILAs," Meier said.
Last week, there was a sexual assault at one of the facilities, which Meier said could have been prevented.
"That rape, that sexual assault, the incident that happened last week, none of that would have happened if somebody in [the Illinois Department of Human Services] would have listened to us," Meier said.
Meier introduced several measures which he hopes to pass in the coming weeks. One would implement mandatory inspections to be made by DHS.
"House Bill 1298 requires the Department of Human Services to establish a system of sight inspections. Once again, I want to say unannounced," Meier said. "Right now, once every three years CILAs are inspected."
Meier also hopes to install cameras and security equipment in these facilities to deter misconduct.
"The second bill is [House Bill 2998], which will require authorized video surveillance in common areas," Meier said. "Before the video surveillance equipment is installed or operated in the common areas of a state-operated development center, DHS must obtain unanimous consent from the resident or their guardian."
The third measure proposed by Meier would require the facilities to notify the state of any violations within five days.
Meier said he has been focused on these issues for years.
"If you look back and read anything I have put out over the last eleven years, you will see that I have fought for eleven years for this," Meier said. "Often people will not listen. I have fought with DHS, I have fought with Republican governors, Democrat governors. I am not just starting this today."
Illinois has more than 50 CILA homes across the state and has also seen numerous issues within its mental health facilities.