Pilot dead in single-person place crash
One person is dead following a single-engine plane crash near Virden. Two Macoupin County Sheriff’s deputies found the wreckage after multiple calls to 911 Saturday.
Police said the pilot was the only person on board the aircraft. The pilot’s name has not been released. The National Transportation and Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the crash.
New law addresses student absences for work events
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law Monday that allows students attending work-based learning events like 4-H and FFA programs to count program participation towards school attendance.
The bill amends the Illinois School Code to allow students who miss traditional classroom days for events in work-based learning programs to have those events counted towards overall school attendance. The student’s parent or legal guardian is responsible for obtaining assignments missed while the student was participating in an eligible program.
Chicago mayor nominates new police superintendent
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has chosen a new police superintendent. Larry Snelling, who is the current chief of the Bureau of Counterterrorism, will be up for consideration by the Chicago City Council at its next meeting.
Snelling will be asked to take on a city dealing with a crime wave. Police statistics show that carjackings are up 112% over last year and robberies are up 19% from last year.