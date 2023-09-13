(The Center Square) – It's that time of year again as farmers venture out into the fields for fall harvest.
Harvesting is less than 5% finished as crop conditions deteriorated recently due to continued warm and dry weather. According to the latest crop progress and condition report, just 10% of the Illinois corn crop is in excellent condition.
Mark Schleusener, Illinois state statistician with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, reports corn yields will be about 198 bushels per acre.
“That is down 16 from last year’s record high yield of 214, and it is down 3 compared to the August forecast,” said Schleusener. “This would make Illinois the number two corn producing state in the country behind Iowa.”
Last year, Illinois had the top five counties in the country for total corn production. McLean County led the nation in corn production with nearly 71 million bushels of corn produced.
According to the latest crop progress and condition report, 14% of the soybean crop is rated excellent, with 44% in good condition.
Farmers are expected to get 61 bushels per acre of soybeans, keeping Illinois the number one soybean producer in the country. Illinois had the top eleven counties for soybean yield in the country last year, with Piatt County taking the top spot.
Illinois soybean farmers export about 50% of their crop, with China, Mexico and Canada being the top three markets.
“Our agricultural reach goes far beyond our state,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello. “In 2022, Illinois exports of corn and soybeans to the world totaled over $3.5 billion.”