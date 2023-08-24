(The Center Square) – A report from the Office of Executive Inspector General shows the Illinois Department of Human Services has had issues involving the hiring of underqualified workers.
The OEIG report shows the department hired a man who falsely filled out his resumé, marking himself as a high school graduate. However, the information was determined to be false.
State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okwaville, told The Center Square that the department needs to do its due diligence when checking employment applications.
"Why are they doing that if it shows they are not finding the people who are lying on their resumés," Meier asked. "The whole system should be done away with."
A June OIG report showed issues of abuse that have been occurring at the Choate Mental Health and Development Center in Anna, Illinois.
According to the OIG, more than 1,500 incidents of abuse and neglect were reported over the past decade. Allegations include physical harm and lack of attention to the patient's well-being.
The report also shows a cover-up culture in which employees would collude with each other and provide false information to investigators about incidents at the facility.
Meier said the hiring concern is just another example of a department littered with issues from the top to the bottom.
"How do you fit such incompetence all the way around," Meier said. "Now you look at this report, and not only are they not hiring, when they do hire, they are hiring ones that are not qualified."
DHS policy and the Illinois Administrative Code provides that any current or prospective DHS employee who knowingly provides false information shall be subject to disciplinary action, including discharge.
The employee challenged the discharge arguing the position does not need a high school diploma but was still terminated due to lying.