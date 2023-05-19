Wildfire smoke to linger
Air quality around Illinois is still being impacted by wildfire smoke from Alberta, Canada. As of this weekend, the Albertan Government reported nearly 100 active wildfires.
The smoke is expected to hang around Illinois for days. The National Weather Service advises that Illinoisans could smell smoke in the air and those with respiratory issues should avoid extended periods outside.
Deputy Chicago mayor on safety named
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has appointed the first-ever Deputy Mayor of Community Safety in his effort to address crime in the city.
Johnson announced that Garien Gatewood, the director of the Illinois Justice Project, will serve in the new role.
In 2021, Gatewood was appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to serve on the Board of Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, a state agency that is designed to improve public safety.
Champaign-Urbana ranked by Chipotle
An Illinois college town is getting recognition by a national restaurant chain. Champaign-Urbana has been ranked second most popular college town in the nation by Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants.
Company officials said they based their rankings on average sales data for eateries near college campuses with more than 20,000 students. There are two Chipotle locations near the University of Illinois campus. Boulder, Colorado, topped the list.