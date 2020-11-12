(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Lauren Underwood successfully fended off a challenge in what had previously been a largely Republican district.
"I am honored to be reelected to represent Illinois' beautiful 14th District in Congress," Underwood said in a statement. "This was a tough race under some very difficult circumstances, and I want to say thank you to my supporters, the voters, and our elections officials for their diligent work."
Underwood said there are challenges ahead.
"We face urgent challenges as a community and a country. I remain focused on getting results: protecting our families, ensuring a robust economic recovery, and lowering the cost of health care," she said. "Whether you voted for me or not, I pledge to represent every member of this community. That’s my responsibility, and I take it seriously."
Underwood bested challenger state Sen. Jim Oberweis, the 74-year-old chairman of Oberweis Dairy, in Illinois' 14th Congressional District, the Associated Press reported Thursday afternoon.
“The Associated Press calling the race in the 14th Congressional District for Lauren Underwood does not change anything in this race from a legal standpoint," Oberweis campaign spokesman Travis Akin said in a statement. "Illinois election law has provisions to allow parties in a closely contested race to seek a recount to ensure that all legal votes are counted and to ensure that the final outcome is the right outcome. There are still votes that have yet to be counted. The totals at this point are unofficial totals as the race has yet to be certified. We are committed to exploring all of the legal options at our disposal and will pursue these options that are afforded our campaign under law.”
Oberweis, one of the more conservative members of the Illinois Legislature, issued a celebratory statement on election night with a slight lead over the incumbent. He later said all votes should be counted.