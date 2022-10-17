(The Center Square) – With three weeks before the election, crime and the economy are the top issues according to a Chicago Sun-Times poll. However, some Republicans see the recent corruption charges against current and former state lawmakers thrusting the issue ahead.
The poll places incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker at 49% with Bailey at 34%. Libertarian Scott Schluter has 8% and 9% are undecided.
Among the issues, jobs and the economy garnered 29% as the top issue with crime at 22% and election integrity at 12%.
In defending the controversial SAFE-T Act last week during a virtual forum, state Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, acknowledged crime is a major issue heading into the election.
“As we get somehow close to the month of November, someone has decided to say this is the most important thing,” Peters said of concerns about crime and implementation of no-cash bail come Jan. 1.
But, after Friday’s indictment of the former AT&T Illinois president, and another corruption charge against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, Republican state Rep. Ryan Spain said public integrity is top of mind.
“No. 1, the economy. No. 2, public safety and just major problems with the Democrats’ crime bills, the SAFE-T Act,” Spain told The Center Square. “But No. 3, now thrust back front and center. is public corruption.”
Madigan’s latest corruption charge is on top of the 22 corruption charges received earlier this year in a case involving utility ComEd.
“[This] will only be a further reminder to voters that when you go vote on Nov. 8, you need to vote to eliminate corruption and clean up state government,” Spain said.
Just before the gubernatorial debate earlier this month, it was announced state Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, was charged with bribery. Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the system is working. He championed ethics reforms the legislature has passed.
“And I think that we ought to keep going to make sure that everyone who serves in public office is living up to their obligations to the voters,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker faces Bailey Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a debate to be televised statewide and live-streamed online.
The election is on Nov. 8, three weeks away. Early voting is underway.