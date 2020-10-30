(The Center Square) – In what is becoming a daily announcement, another region in Illinois will undergo COVID-19 mitigation restrictions by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Region 6, which includes Champaign, Decatur and Danville, will face restrictions beginning on Monday. Indoor service at bars and restaurants will be prohibited, with only outdoor service allowed. That hasn’t stopped establishments all over the state from keeping their doors open, despite a threat from the governor to go after their liquor licenses.
“All I can say is I am going to fight this virus,” Pritzker said. "We have got to get these numbers down, do you know why? So we can reopen the bars and restaurants.”
This week, state police announced officers issued a total of four citations to businesses in Bond, Madison, Monroe and Macoupin counties for defying the state’s restrictions, a fine that could cost a business $2,500.
In recent weeks, the Department of Public Health stopped counting coronavirus tests conducted at the University of Illinois and separated the results from the rest of Region 6. Region 6 includes Clay County, where a local judge declared the governor’s continuing use of emergency powers an overstep of his constitutional powers.
Now Region 2, which includes Bloomington, Peoria and Rock Island, is the only area in the state without mitigations. The governor said the region tested over the 8% threshold for the first time Thursday.
IDPH announced 6,943 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths Friday. The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 402,401 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 9,711 deaths.