(The Center Square) – Two thousand new jobs are coming to Illinois.
Amazon has announced the construction of two robotic fulfillment centers in the communities of Matteson and Markham.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the announcement came at a crucial time.
“This investment comes at a critical time as we reckon with impacts of COVID-19, and begin the difficult work of recovering,” Preckwinkle said. “With high unemployment rates because of the pandemic, this is a real challenge, and I look forward to working with Amazon to hire locally to help Southland communities recover.”
Mike Flannery, a spokesman for Amazon, said the centers will be like no other in the country.
“They will represent our newest generation of robotics fulfillment centers,” he said. “Future employees will work alongside the most innovative robotic technology, to safely and efficiently pick, pack and ship smaller customer orders such as books, electronics, toys and household goods.”
The starting pay for the jobs is $15 an hour. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
Amazon has close to twenty facilities in the state, including in the Chicago area, Champaign, and the Metro East.