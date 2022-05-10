(The Center Square) – All but one general hospital in Illinois received a passing grade in a new report on patient safety.
The grades were released by a nonprofit watchdog organization, The Leapfrog Group, which seeks to educate the public about the safety and quality of health care facilities. More than 100 general acute-care hospitals in the state made the list.
Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan received a failing grade, but Missy Danforth, vice president of Health Care Ratings at The Leapfrog Group, says eight other facilities received “D” grades, including three outside the greater Chicago area.
“The advice we've given patients is that safety comes first,” Danforth said. “So if you have a choice and you live in a community where you're just as close to an ‘A’ hospital as a ‘C,’ ‘D,’ or ‘F’ hospital, definitely take a look at that ‘A’ hospital. See not only how they do on patient safety, but if there's additional information on the specific service that you're seeking care for.”
Stephanie Vera, marketing manager for Vista Health System, said Leapfrog is one of several independent organizations that assess hospital quality and performance. She pointed out other national and state accrediting agencies have recognized Vista Medical Center East’s commitment to quality and safety.
“Leapfrog’s assessment does not reflect the dedication of our physicians, nurses and staff,” Vera said in a statement. “We continuously focus on safety, quality and our patients’ experience as part of our overall efforts to enhance clinical performance.”
Illinois ranked 27th nationally in percentage of hospitals that received top marks with 29% of facilities rated “A”. That number is down from 43% just two years ago.
“Unfortunately, what we found is very consistent with what the [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and the [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services] has found as well, which is that we are seeing some erosion,” Danforth said. “Because of the myriad issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of those [infection] rates are going back up. And at the same time we're seeing patient experience ratings going down.”
The study considers 28 different factors when assigning grades, including various policies and procedures, as well as patient outcomes.
Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon are the three hospitals downstate that were given “D” grades. Danforth says that doesn’t necessarily mean you should avoid those facilities if you need care.
“If you have the opportunity, bring a caregiver with you who can help listen to instructions and check the medications you're being given,” Danforth said. “All of those things can help keep you extra safe.”
Patty Peterson, director of Communications for Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, said officials there are disappointed to see this rating “as it does not reflect the overall quality of care provided at Sarah Bush Lincoln.”
“The hospital’s current Leapfrog grade is a direct result of the number of pressure ulcers we self-reported in 2018 and 2019, during a period of increased focus and attention to this common healthcare occurrence,” Peterson said in a statement. “Improvements were made, including hiring an inpatient wound care nurse for the nursing units, and establishing prevention protocols for respiratory device-related pressure injuries.”
Ladd Udy, vice president of Value-Based Care & Population Health for Mercyhealth Wisconsin and Illinois, says Mercyhealth does not submit data from Javon Bea Hospital to Leapfrog for this report.
“Mercyhealth does participate in other quality programs that provide us the proper guidance and oversight our patients deserve,” Udy said in a statement. “Mercyhealth is confident those programs and other ongoing patient safety initiatives help achieve its status as a center of excellence.”
Danforth said neither a hospital’s size nor location should be a hurdle to implementing some of the processes and protocols needed to improve safety.
“Infection prevention is an area where no one in healthcare can relax,” Danforth said. “Infections are dangerous to patients. They contribute to longer length of stay and in some cases, they can even be deadly.”
The three states with the highest percentage of “A” hospitals are North Carolina, Virginia, and Utah. There were no “A” hospitals in Wyoming, West Virginia, or North Dakota.
To see full ratings for hospitals in Illinois, go to hospitalsafetygrade.org.