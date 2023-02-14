(The Center Square) – Ahead of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget and State of the State Address, both sides of the aisle in Springfield are laying out their priorities for Illinois.
The 103rd General Assembly is officially underway in Springfield. Democrats hold a supermajority, thus maintaining an advantage over Republicans in both the Illinois House and Senate.
On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, said Republicans have created five working groups, one of which will offer ways to kickstart the state’s economy.
“To improve Illinois’ business climate while still protecting our workers, and using our strengths, geography, workforce and resources to bring job creators and opportunities home,” McCombie said.
Other GOP priorities include addressing learning loss in schools, protecting at-risk kids in state care, improving public safety and supporting women and families.
Republican state Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, said he would like to see lawmakers deal with the structural issues that cause problems with the state’s budget every year.
“We’ve had some extra revenue over the last few years but we can’t count on that and I believe we all know that, and I believe inflation is going to start catching up with the state too,” Ugaste said.
The Democratic-led House Progressive Caucus said it plans to focus on affordable housing and healthcare, and continued work on policies for working families.
“We will work with our partners in the Senate and the Governor’s office to fully embrace the idea that government of the people, by the people, and for the people is government that works for all,” state Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, said.
State Rep. Theresa Mah, D-Chicago, said Democrats have a mandate.
“Our Democratic supermajorities in the House and Senate and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s second term are proof that progressive policies have helped make life better for so many in Illinois,” she said.
Pritzker delivers his budget address from the Illinois State Capitol Wednesday at noon.