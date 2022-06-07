(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues to take heat from political opponents about crime in Illinois and Chicago.
Republican candidate Jesse Sullivan, who faces five others in the GOP primary for governor, called for emergency federal involvement in the crisis by opening an investigation into the activities of Chicago’s more than 50 known street gangs under the USA PATRIOT Act, the post-9/11 law that facilitates investigations into domestic terrorism.
"Last October, you acted on a letter from the National Association of School Boards calling for an investigation into the activities of lawfully-assembled parents, concerned over strenuous COVID restrictions and the discovery that schools across America were integrating Critical Race Theory (“CRT”) into their curriculum," Sullivan said in a letter to President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland. "To the best of my knowledge, those protests resulted in zero fatalities."
Sullivan then noted in Chicago alone, there have been more than 250 lost lives this year. He urged prompt deployment of the National Guard after three police officers were shot in less than a week.
“Somehow, 28 months in [to the COVID-19 pandemic], J.B. Pritzker is still signing monthly COVID disaster proclamations, but he is unwilling or unable to act on an even more pressing crisis – the senseless violence ravaging the streets of Chicago,” Sullivan said. "It’s time for Governor Pritzker to immediately declare a state of emergency and bring out the National Guard to help our undermanned and outgunned police department.”
Pritzker was asked about that Monday and said he has never failed to do what's been asked of him.
"I will tell you that I have never once hesitated when asked by local law enforcement or by local mayors to provide help from the National Guard. I have never ever hesitated to do that, and I've done that several times," Pritzker said.
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin is also running for the GOP nomination. He's been vocal about the support he has received from members of law enforcement during his gubernatorial campaign. Irvin also criticized Pritzker over his handling of crime in the state, claiming it is the Democrats who emboldened criminals.
“Criminals are emboldened to the point that they fear no consequences for their actions, even if it comes to shooting police officers,” said Eleni Demertzis, Irvin for Illinois spokesperson. “Unlike the current governor’s weak leadership, Richard Irvin has stood up for and stood with our police, and that is why he has earned their overwhelming support."
Pritzker sent condolences to the family of a recently shot officer, and said he's increasing investment in law enforcement.
"I want to remind you that we have made major investments in support of our police," Pritzker said. "Particularly in building back our Illinois State Police, which provides so many officers to back up the Chicago Police Department and departments across the state."
Crime in the state has been a major topic during the GOP debates, Gary Rabine, a businessman, and Republican candidate for governor, said Pritzker has failed.
"We don't arrest people anymore for trespassing, we are not going to have cash bail anymore in 2023 and on," Rabine said. "We currently have a governor who is the worst on crime that I have ever seen."
Paul Schimpf, a former state senator, said the state is taking the wrong approach regarding Chicago.
"I have got the credibility to sit down with Mayor [Lori] Lightfoot and State's Attorney Kim Foxx and talk about solutions," Schimpf said. "I have the credibility to sit down and talk about what we can do because the current status quo isn't working."
The GOP primary election will be on June 28th. Early voting has already begun.