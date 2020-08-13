(The Center Square) – While Republicans seem to be unanimous that House Speaker Michael Madigan should step down for office and as chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois, the Democrats in the party Madigan chairs aren’t on the same page.
Madigan, D-Chicago, has been implicated, but not charged, in a patronage scandal involving ComEd. He has denied any wrongdoing.
State Rep. Mary Edly Allen, D-Libertyville, said if she was in Madigan’s shoes, she’d resign. As to if she’d take money from the campaign fund Madigan controls as the chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois, she said she would.
“I am a Democrat through and through, I stand for the issues that Democrats stand for,” she said. “This is money that comes through the Democrat party. Period. I’m a Democrat.”
Madigan controls not just his own campaign fund, he controls three others including the campaign fund for the Democratic Party of Illinois.
Edly Allen made her comments during a virtual news conference about ethics reforms on Thursday. The group of lawmakers organized by state Sen. Andy Manar’s political operation barely mentioned Madigan by name until members of the media asked about Madigan.
Manar dismissed questions about the nexus of power Madigan has as Speaker of the House and the state party chairman.
“This is not a discussion about the Democratic Party of Illinois or campaign finance,” Manar said. “This is a discussion about strengthening statute to inject transparency and accountability for the conduct of legislators, lobbyists and our leadership.”
Separate from Thursday’s virtual news conference, state Rep. Andre Thapedi, D-Chicago, said he doesn’t know if he’d take Madigan-connected campaign money. As to if the speaker should resign, Thapedi left that up to Madigan.
“I think that Speaker Madigan should do whatever Speaker Madigan thinks is in his best interest and the best interest of the people of the state of Illinois and the Democratic Party,” Thapedi said.
A growing number of Democrats have said Madigan should step down from both leadership positions, but others have recognized Madigan still has the majority support in the House to retain his speakership.
“I was definitely disturbed by the allegations against ComEd and I think prosecutors should do their job and see what comes of it,” said state Rep. Michael Halpin, D-Rock Island.
Halpin wouldn't comment on whether he’d take political funds from accounts that Madigan controls.